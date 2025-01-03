China-made C919 achieves milestone: over 1 million passengers

On December 19, 2024, China Eastern Airlines’ Flight MU2158 marked a significant milestone as the China-made C919 trunk liner carried its millionth passenger since its commercial debut on May 28, 2023. Mdm Lin, the lucky passenger, received a commemorative C919 model and expressed pride in flying a domestically produced aircraft.

The C919, developed by Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC), has seen robust adoption. By December 2024, 14 aircraft had been delivered to three major airlines—China Eastern Airlines, Air China, and China Southern Airlines. Together, these airlines have deployed the C919 across 15 routes in 10 cities, completing over 6,200 flights and transporting more than 1 million passengers.

This milestone underscores the growing success and trust in China’s domestically produced aviation technology.