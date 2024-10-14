Belgian Jan De Raeymaeker appointed CFO of easyJet

British low-cost airline easyJet has appointed Belgian national Jan De Raeymaeker as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective from January 20. De Raeymaeker will replace Kenton Jarvis, who will step into the role of CEO, succeeding Johan Lundgren, easyJet announced.

Jan De Raeymaeker brings a wealth of experience to his new role at easyJet. He is currently the CFO at European rail freight operator Lineas and has previously held the same position at Brussels Airlines. His extensive background in both aviation and logistics makes him a valuable asset as he takes on the financial leadership of one of Europe’s leading low-cost carriers.

In his new role, De Raeymaeker will oversee easyJet’s finance function and several other critical areas, including strategy, fleet management, business analysis, reporting, risk, and assurance.

This leadership change at easyJet comes as part of a broader transition, with Kenton Jarvis taking over as CEO on January 1, 2025. Johan Lundgren, who has led the airline through significant challenges such as Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic, will step down after serving seven years in the position.

Lundgren has been credited with helping easyJet recover from these turbulent times, steering the company towards financial stability, including reduced half-year losses and plans to reopen its London Southend Airport base in 2025.