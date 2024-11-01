TransNusa launches historic direct route from Manado, Indonesia, to Guangzhou with China-made ARJ21 aircraft

TransNusa has inaugurated a groundbreaking direct flight route between Manado, Indonesia, and Guangzhou, China, using the ARJ21 aircraft—marking the first time a China-made aircraft has operated on an international route into China.

The inaugural flight took off on October 29, 2024, from Sam Ratulangi International Airport in Manado, landing at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport. Initially, the service will operate three times per week, with daily flights anticipated by the end of November.

This milestone marks the longest commercial route flown by the ARJ21 and is expected to foster economic and cultural exchanges between Indonesia and China. An inaugural ceremony at Guangzhou Airport celebrated the achievement, attended by key figures from TransNusa, COMAC (Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China), and officials from both countries.

COMAC’s CFO, Mr. Yu Shihai, and CALC’s President, Mdm. Liu Wanting, both highlighted the significance of the ARJ21’s role in strengthening international connectivity. They also underscored TransNusa’s commitment to expanding ARJ21’s international footprint and enhancing regional air travel through collaborative growth in the aviation sector.