Eurowings expands direct flights to Dubai from Berlin, Stuttgart and new departure point Cologne/Bonn

Eurowings is enhancing its direct flight offerings to Dubai for Winter 2024/25, doubling capacity and adding more departures from Germany. Starting October 27, 2024, the airline will offer daily nonstop flights from Berlin to Dubai, up from the current four flights per week. Stuttgart will have four weekly flights, and Cologne/Bonn will be added as a third departure point, with three weekly flights to the Gulf metropolis. These routes will be serviced by Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Eurowings CEO Jens Bischof highlighted Dubai’s appeal as both a business hub and a leisure destination, offering travellers a convenient way to experience the city’s mix of modern attractions and winter sun at competitive prices. Enhancements for passengers include new onboard services such as device holders for personal entertainment and upgraded amenities for BIZ Class travellers.

The airline’s growing focus on mid-haul international routes, like those to Dubai, reflects a shift away from domestic German routes, which are becoming less viable due to rising airport taxes and fees. Eurowings will soon discontinue its long-running service between Hamburg and Cologne/Bonn.