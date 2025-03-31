Lao Airlines takes delivery of first China-made C909 aircraft

Lao Airlines has received its first COMAC C909, marking the debut of a China-made passenger jet in Laos. The aircraft, leased from COMAC, features a 90-seat all-economy configuration, a custom Laotian livery, and the Champa flower on its tail.

The C909, a turbofan regional jet, boasts a range of 2,225 to 3,700 km, making it ideal for domestic and regional routes. Known for its high-temperature performance and ability to operate on short runways, it is well-suited for Southeast Asia’s aviation environment.

On March 18, 2025, the Civil Aviation Authority of Laos issued an Aircraft Type Acceptance Certificate (ATC), confirming the C909’s compliance with Laotian regulations. COMAC is assisting Lao Airlines with training, maintenance, and operational support to ensure a smooth entry into service.

As Laos’ flag carrier, Lao Airlines is expanding its fleet to enhance regional connectivity. The addition of the C909 will boost capacity and support the airline’s growth strategy.