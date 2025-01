Bombardier Defense unveils armasuisse’s Global 7500 Head-of-State aircraft

Bombardier Defense has publicly unveiled armasuisse’s first Global 7500 multi-mission aircraft, designed for government transport and emergency evacuation.

Delivered in December 2024, the aircraft will enter service in early 2025 under the Federal Air Transport Service.

Key Features & Capabilities

Unmatched Performance : Top speed Mach 0.925 , range 7,700 nautical miles (14,260 km) .

: Top speed , range . Smooth Fl?x Wing Technology : Enhances safety, comfort, and aerodynamic efficiency.

: Enhances safety, comfort, and aerodynamic efficiency. Mission Flexibility : Tailored for head-of-state travel and humanitarian operations .

: Tailored for and . Reliability : Over 99.8% fleet dispatch reliability since 2018.

: Over since 2018. Future Enhancements: Self-protection system to be installed by late 2025.

This milestone marks the first Global 7500 configured for head-of-state multi-mission use, further cementing Bombardier Defense’s expertise in specialised government and military aircraft solutions.