Bombardier delivers 1,000th super-midsize business jet, a Challenger 3500

Bombardier has reached a historic milestone with the delivery of its 1,000th super-midsize business jet, a Challenger 3500, to JM Family Enterprises. The achievement was celebrated in a ceremony at Bombardier’s Challenger delivery center, attended by over 700 employees and guests.

Bombardier’s super-midsize jets have been best-sellers for two decades, with the Challenger 3500 leading deliveries in 2024. The Challenger 3500 boasts industry-first innovations, including a voice-controlled cabin and the Nuage seat, adapted from the Global 7500.

The jet carries an Environmental Product Declaration (EPD), and Bombardier offsets all operational flights with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

CEO Éric Martel emphasized the significance of this milestone, highlighting Bombardier’s customer loyalty, employee expertise, and ongoing innovation in business aviation.