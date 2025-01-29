European Sleeper to launch Brussels-Venice night train with special event on February 5

European Sleeper has confirmed the launch of its new Brussels-Venice night train, with stops in Eindhoven, Cologne, Innsbruck, and Bolzano/Bozen. The service will operate twice weekly in February and March, catering to winter sports enthusiasts, city travellers, and Venice Carnival visitors.

Inaugural Journey & Press Event

First departure: February 5, 2025

February 5, 2025 Exclusive press trip: Journalists will embark on the inaugural journey and a 3-day itinerary in South Tyrol, highlighting the region’s Alpine landscapes and cultural heritage.

Sustainable & Comfortable Travel

Direct, eco-friendly access to Austria’s ski resorts and Italy’s historic cities .

to Austria’s and Italy’s . New stops in South Tyrol , making the Alps more accessible.

, making the Alps more accessible. Ticket sales available via European Sleeper, SNCB, Trainline, and Omio.

Chris Engelsman, co-founder of European Sleeper, said: “Our mission is to reconnect Europe’s cities by night, offering travellers a sustainable and comfortable alternative.”

This game-changing night train strengthens eco-friendly travel and regional connectivity, bringing Brussels, Innsbruck, and Venice closer than ever. ?