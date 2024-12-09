Bombardier marks milestone with 200th delivery of Global 7500 business jet

Bombardier has celebrated the delivery of its 200th Global 7500 business jet, underscoring the aircraft’s transformative impact on the ultra-long-range aviation market. Since entering service in December 2018, the Global 7500 has logged over 200,000 flight hours, achieving an industry-leading dispatch reliability rate of over 99.8%.

The Global 7500 is renowned for its range of 7,700 nautical miles, allowing direct flights between key city pairs such as Los Angeles and Auckland or Jeddah and London. Its advanced Smooth Fl?x Wing technology enhances aerodynamic efficiency, reduces fuel consumption, and ensures an exceptionally smooth ride. Additionally, it holds over 75 speed records and boasts the longest non-stop flight in business aviation history: 8,225 nautical miles from Sydney to Detroit.

The aircraft’s cabin combines luxury and functionality, offering the most spacious interior in its class and seamless integration of cutting-edge technology. Bombardier has credited the milestone to its dedicated engineering and manufacturing teams.