Global air cargo demand hits record growth in 2024

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global air cargo demand grew by 11.3% in 2024, surpassing the previous record from 2021.
Capacity increased by 7.4%, while yields, though 1.6% lower than in 2023, remained 39% above 2019 levels. Growth was fueled by booming e-commerce and ocean shipping disruptions, keeping demand and rates high.
Regional Highlights
- Asia-Pacific led with 14.5% growth, followed by the Middle East (13%), Latin America (12.6%), and Europe (11.2%).
- North America saw the slowest growth at 6.6%, while Africa had an 8.5% increase.
Key Trends & Outlook for 2025
- E-commerce expansion and geopolitical shifts will shape the market.
- IATA forecasts 5.8% demand growth in 2025, aligning with historical trends.
- Trade between Asia, Europe, and North America remains strong, while Africa-Asia traffic declined (-4%).
Despite global economic uncertainties, air cargo continues to thrive, maintaining high yields and profitability for airlines.