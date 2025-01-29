Global air cargo demand hits record growth in 2024

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reports that global air cargo demand grew by 11.3% in 2024, surpassing the previous record from 2021.

Capacity increased by 7.4%, while yields, though 1.6% lower than in 2023, remained 39% above 2019 levels. Growth was fueled by booming e-commerce and ocean shipping disruptions, keeping demand and rates high.

Regional Highlights

Asia-Pacific led with 14.5% growth, followed by the Middle East (13%), Latin America (12.6%), and Europe (11.2%).

North America saw the slowest growth at 6.6%, while Africa had an 8.5% increase.

Key Trends & Outlook for 2025

E-commerce expansion and geopolitical shifts will shape the market.

IATA forecasts 5.8% demand growth in 2025, aligning with historical trends.

Trade between Asia, Europe, and North America remains strong, while Africa-Asia traffic declined (-4%).

Despite global economic uncertainties, air cargo continues to thrive, maintaining high yields and profitability for airlines.