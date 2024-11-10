Home Military/Government/Police Aircraft Brazilian Air Force Sweden deepens defence ties with Brazil through Embraer C-390 and Gripen expansion

Sweden deepens defence ties with Brazil through Embraer C-390 and Gripen expansion

André Orban
Sweden selects the Embraer C-390 for military transport, while Brazil expands its fleet of Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets.

Sweden has selected the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its new military transport aircraft to modernise its tactical transport fleet and strengthen interoperability within NATO. This marks the first acquisition of the C-390 in Northern Europe, underscoring Sweden’s commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities with advanced technology. The C-390, already in use by Brazil and South Korea, boasts a 93% mission capability rate and proven reliability with over 15,000 flight hours.

In parallel, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sweden and Brazil, signifying deeper defence collaboration. Sweden intends to purchase the C-390, while Brazil aims to expand its current fleet of Saab’s JAS Gripen E by an additional 25%, adding nine aircraft to the existing contract of 36. This mutual investment highlights the countries’ robust defence partnership and shared strategic goals.

Saab Gripen at the Kaivopuisto air show in June 2017 © Tuomo Salonen on Wikipedia

