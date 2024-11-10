Sweden deepens defence ties with Brazil through Embraer C-390 and Gripen expansion

Sweden selects the Embraer C-390 for military transport, while Brazil expands its fleet of Saab JAS Gripen fighter jets.

Sweden has selected the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its new military transport aircraft to modernise its tactical transport fleet and strengthen interoperability within NATO. This marks the first acquisition of the C-390 in Northern Europe, underscoring Sweden’s commitment to bolstering its defence capabilities with advanced technology. The C-390, already in use by Brazil and South Korea, boasts a 93% mission capability rate and proven reliability with over 15,000 flight hours.

In parallel, a memorandum of understanding was signed between Sweden and Brazil, signifying deeper defence collaboration. Sweden intends to purchase the C-390, while Brazil aims to expand its current fleet of Saab’s JAS Gripen E by an additional 25%, adding nine aircraft to the existing contract of 36. This mutual investment highlights the countries’ robust defence partnership and shared strategic goals.