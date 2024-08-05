Boeing delivers first MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter to U.S. Air Force

Boeing has delivered the first MH-139A Grey Wolf production helicopter to the U.S. Air Force, supporting fleet modernisation and enhancing national security.

This delivery, part of a 2023 order for 13 helicopters, positions the Grey Wolf at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana. The MH-139A, critical to the U.S. nuclear triad, offers a 50% increase in speed and range, a 5,000-pound increase in maximum gross weight, and lower operating costs compared to its predecessor.

Boeing, in collaboration with Leonardo, will produce and support a total of 26 aircraft, furthering the U.S. Air Force’s modernisation efforts.