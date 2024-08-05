Swedavia reports strong growth in international travel for July 2024 despite economic challenges

Swedavia’s ten airports experienced a 1% increase in overall passenger traffic in July 2024, with a total of approximately 3.2 million travellers. International travel surged by 6%, reaching over 2.7 million passengers, while domestic travel declined by 21%, totalling just over 450,000 passengers.

Stockholm Arlanda Airport saw an 8% rise in international travel, nearly matching pre-pandemic levels, and Gothenburg Landvetter Airport reported a 9% increase. New routes and heightened accessibility contributed to the growth, despite economic uncertainties and a weak Swedish krona. Temporary closures of Bromma and Kiruna airports for planned maintenance impacted domestic travel.