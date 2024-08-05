Ryanair flight to Brussels South Charleroi returns to Lanzarote due to technical issue

André Orban
On 4 August, Ryanair flight FR8175 from Lanzarote to Brussels South Charleroi Airport (Boeing 737 MAX 8-200 registered EI-IGI) was forced to return to César Manrique Airport 30 minutes after takeoff due to a technical problem.

The flight, which departed an hour late at 15:42, was scheduled to land in Charleroi at 19:55. The plane safely returned to Lanzarote, ensuring the safety of all passengers on board. The flight was cancelled.

On 5 August, the Boeing resumed service, operating flight FR2016 from Lanzarote to Madrid.

 

