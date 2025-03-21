Pentagon awards 6th-generation fighter contract to Boeing; new F-47 to replace F-22

The U.S. Air Force’s Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) fighter, set to replace the F-22 Raptor, has been awarded to Boeing, President Donald Trump announced. The sixth-generation aircraft, designated the F-47, will feature cutting-edge stealth capabilities and fly alongside autonomous drone wingmen.

Trump described the jet as unparalleled in speed, maneuverability, and payload capacity.

Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin confirmed experimental NGAD prototypes have already logged hundreds of flight hours over the past five years.

With advanced development underway, officials anticipate the F-47 will take flight before the end of Trump’s administration.