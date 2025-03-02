F-16 jets intercept three planes over Trump’s Mar-a-Lago airspace breach

Three civilian aircraft violated restricted airspace over Mar-a-Lago, prompting F-16 fighter jets to respond at 11:05, 12:10, and 12:50. NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) swiftly intercepted the planes, escorting them out using flares as a precautionary measure.

Similar violations have been reported multiple times in recent weeks, including on February 15, 17 (Presidents Day), and 18. Airspace breaches were also recorded in Wellington, requiring further military response.

Authorities are working to determine whether these violations were accidental or intentional.

The incidents highlight security concerns around high-profile locations, particularly during Trump’s visits to Mar-a-Lago.