Trump considers buying used Boeing planes for Air Force One amid delays

President Donald Trump is exploring buying used Boeing aircraft—possibly from overseas sellers—to replace the ageing Air Force One fleet, citing delays in Boeing’s production of new presidential aircraft.

Boeing’s contract for two modified 747-8 aircraft has been delayed to 2027-2028.

Trump rules out Airbus but is open to used Boeing planes for conversion. Modifications include classified communications, security upgrades, and self-contained air-stairs.

Trump recently inspected a 13-year-old Boeing 747-800 formerly owned by the Qatari royal family.

Boeing has struggled with costs and technical challenges in upgrading Air Force One. Trump’s proposal to acquire and modify a pre-owned aircraft would be an unprecedented shift in presidential aviation strategy.