Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries, significantly lower than previous year

By
André Orban
-
0
28

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2024.

The figures are significantly lower than for the first quarter of 2023 as a result of several incidents which stopped the production of various models. By comparison, against the 83 commercial aircraft delivered by Boeing during the first quarter, Airbus delivered no less than 142 aeroplanes.

The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 24. Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes1st Quarter
2024
1sr quarter 2023
Commercial Airplanes Programmes
73767113
76731
7871311
Total83130 (includes 1 747 and 4 777s)
Defence, Space & Security Programmes
AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured)613
CH-47 Chinook (New)15
CH-47 Chinook (Renewed)11
F-15 Models12
F/A-18 Models17
KC-46 Tanker31
P-8 Models13
Total11439 (includes other models)
1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications
   Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued.
ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.