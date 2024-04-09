Boeing announces first-quarter deliveries, significantly lower than previous year

The Boeing Company announced today major programme deliveries across its commercial and defence operations for the first quarter of 2024.

The figures are significantly lower than for the first quarter of 2023 as a result of several incidents which stopped the production of various models. By comparison, against the 83 commercial aircraft delivered by Boeing during the first quarter, Airbus delivered no less than 142 aeroplanes.

The company will provide detailed first-quarter financial results on April 24. Major programme deliveries during the first quarter were as follows:

Major Programmes 1st Quarter

2024 1sr quarter 2023 Commercial Airplanes Programmes 737 67 113 767 3 1 787 13 11 Total 83 130 (includes 1 747 and 4 777s) Defence, Space & Security Programmes AH-64 Apache (Remanufactured) 6 13 CH-47 Chinook (New) 1 5 CH-47 Chinook (Renewed) 1 1 F-15 Models 1 2 F/A-18 Models 1 7 KC-46 Tanker 3 1 P-8 Models 1 3 Total1 14 39 (includes other models) 1 Deliveries of new-build production units, including remanufactures and modifications Note: Delivery information is not considered final until quarterly financial results are issued. ARLINGTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/