Star Alliance maintains strong connectivity and customer experience in Scandinavia despite SAS’s departure

André Orban
SAS Airbus A340-300 OY-KBN in Star Alliance livery © Adam Moreira on Wikimedia Commons

In light of SAS Scandinavian Airlines’ planned exit from Star Alliance on August 31, 2024, the global airline alliance reaffirms its commitment to providing exceptional connectivity and customer service in Scandinavia.

While expressing gratitude to SAS and its employees for their contributions to the alliance’s renowned customer experience, Star Alliance assures customers of a seamless transition. Despite SAS’s departure, 17 member airlines will continue to offer direct flights to and from Scandinavia, ensuring access to over 1,100 international destinations through more than 3,700 monthly flights from 23 hubs worldwide.

Looking ahead, Star Alliance anticipates potential expansion of services in the region. With 25 member airlines dedicated to enhancing global journeys, Star Alliance remains the world’s largest airline alliance, prioritising customer satisfaction and providing extensive travel options in Scandinavia and beyond.

