Police investigation concludes at Copenhagen Airport after security checkpoint was temporarily closed

Copenhagen Airport security checkpoint © CPH

A significant police operation unfolded at Kastrup, prompted by the discovery of a suspicious object, causing temporary closures at the security checkpoint and surrounding areas.

The Copenhagen police, along with the bomb squad and chemical preparedness team from Norway, responded to the scene to investigate the situation. However, after thorough examinations, authorities confirmed that nothing suspicious was found. Consequently, the blockades at the security checkpoint were lifted, allowing travellers to resume their journeys without further disruption.

