Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 loses engine cowling: aircraft returns, no injuries

On 7 April, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered N8668A) experienced an open cowling on engine 2 during take-off from runway 25 at Denver Airport, United States. Domestic flight WN3695 to Houston discontinued the climb at 10000 ft and returned for a safe landing on runway 34L about 30 minutes later. During landing, run both cowlings were ripped off.

Southwest Airlines has announced that a replacement aircraft has brought the passengers to their destination. “We apologize for the inconvenience of their delay, but we prioritize the utmost safety for our customers and employees,” it stated.

The 135 passengers and 6 crew members ultimately experienced a delay of 3-4 hours. Southwest’s Boeing 737-800 is now undergoing maintenance. The specific aircraft has been in operation since June 2015. Boeing itself has declined to comment for the time being.

Scary moments for passengers on a Southwest flight from Denver to Houston when the engine cover ripped off during flight , forcing the plane to return to Denver Sunday morning. pic.twitter.com/BBpCBXpTsl — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) April 7, 2024

Southwest Airlines Flight 3695 pic.twitter.com/M5fsyAQ2fZ — Bvrtender (@bvrtender) April 7, 2024