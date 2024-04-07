Departing Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun’s 2023 compensation reaches nearly $33 million (+45%) amid safety crisis

Boeing’s CEO Dave Calhoun saw a significant rise in his 2023 compensation, totalling almost $33 million, up by 45% from the previous year. Much of this compensation is in deferred stock, which has decreased in value following a safety incident earlier in the year.

Despite the increase, the adjusted value stands at $24.8 million due to the stock’s decline.

Calhoun announced his departure amidst a safety crisis, and while his exit package is not mentioned, potential retirement payouts exceed $44 million. A reward to mismanagement?

The company’s production of the 737 MAX has faced challenges, leading to a management shakeup. Safety and quality metrics are now prioritised in executive compensation, reflecting efforts to address safety concerns.