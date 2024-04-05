Boeing pays Alaska Airlines $160 million after door panel mid-flight incident

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing has compensated Alaska Airlines with $160 million in the last quarter for grounding the 737 MAX 9. According to Alaska Airlines, the first-quarter results were significantly impacted by the problems arising when a door panel of a Boeing 737 MAX 9 became dislodged during a flight in January.

Alaska Airlines expects further compensation from Boeing throughout the year. Since the incident in January, dozens of MAX 9 aircraft have been grounded, leading to numerous flight cancellations. Loose parts have also been found in other MAX 9 aircraft subsequently.

Dave Calhoun, CEO of the troubled aircraft manufacturer, recently announced his departure from the company, along with several other top executives.

Boeing warned last month of financial setbacks due to ongoing investigations into the company and slower production of its 737 MAX aircraft. Boeing is currently working on improving safety procedures. Last month, the company introduced a new bonus system prioritizing safety and quality over financial performance. Previously, three-quarters of additional rewards were based on financial metrics.