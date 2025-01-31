FAA restricts helicopter flights near Reagan National Airport after deadly midair collision

The FAA has indefinitely restricted most helicopter flights near Washington Reagan National Airport following a fatal midair collision between an American Airlines regional jet and an Army Black Hawk, which killed 67 people. Only police and medical helicopters are permitted in affected areas along Routes 1 and 4.

Investigators believe the crash occurred as the helicopter transitioned between these routes. With 11,000 military helicopter flights annually in the vicinity, lawmakers are questioning the safety of overlapping military and civilian air traffic. The FAA will maintain the restrictions while conducting a full review.