American Airlines plane performs go-around to avoid departing aircraft at Washington National

American Airlines flight AA2246 from Boston (Airbus A319 reg. N809AW) was instructed to abort landing and perform a go-around at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) to avoid a departing aircraft, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The manoeuvre occurred at 08:20 on Tuesday and was directed by air traffic control to provide more time for the departing aircraft to take off. The American Airlines flight subsequently landed safely and normally.

Go-Arounds: A Routine Safety Measure

American Airlines emphasised that go-arounds are a standard procedure used regularly to ensure safe and efficient flight operations. Aviation experts highlight that go-arounds occur frequently for various reasons, including weather, aircraft positioning, or unexpected runway incursions.

FAA data shows that nearly 4 out of every 1,000 arrivals at the nation’s 30 busiest airports involved go-arounds in fiscal year 2023.

This event happened less than two hours before a Southwest Airlines flight at Chicago Midway also performed a precautionary go-around to avoid a runway conflict.

Recent Aviation Incidents Raise Safety Concerns

The incident comes amid heightened scrutiny of aviation safety following several serious crashes in North America, including:

Feb. 6 – A commuter plane crash in Alaska killed all 10 people aboard.

– A commuter plane crash in Alaska killed all 10 people aboard. Jan. 26 – A midair collision at Washington National Airport resulted in 67 fatalities.

– A midair collision at Washington National Airport resulted in 67 fatalities. Jan. 31 – A medical transport jet crash in Philadelphia killed seven and injured 19.

– A medical transport jet crash in Philadelphia killed seven and injured 19. Feb. 17 – A Delta flight flipped on landing in Toronto, injuring 21 passengers.

Despite these recent tragedies, aviation experts stress that go-arounds are a routine and essential safety measure, ensuring the safe management of air traffic in complex airport environments.