Elon Musk’s ultimatum to air traffic controllers: respond to email or resign

Elon Musk has issued a controversial directive affecting federal employees, including air traffic controllers, demanding they submit weekly accomplishment reports or face forced resignation. In an email sent Saturday by the Office of Personnel Management—now dominated by Musk loyalists—controllers and other federal staff were ordered to list five tasks they completed last week and copy their manager.

“Failure to respond will be taken as a resignation,” Musk posted on X, escalating tensions within key government agencies. The directive raises concerns about operational stability in air traffic control, a field where staffing shortages can have serious safety implications.

The move follows former President Trump’s call for Musk to take a more aggressive stance in his federal oversight role, emphasizing his commitment to reshaping government operations.