Passenger flight and military jet diverted to avoid collision at Washington National Airport

Delta Air Lines flight DL2983 and an incoming U.S. Air Force T-38 jet were given diversion instructions at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Friday at 15:15 to prevent a possible collision.

The Delta Airbus A319 registered N342NB, carrying 131 passengers, was departing for Minneapolis-St. Paul when it received an onboard alert about a nearby aircraft.

The T-38 Talon jets were approaching for a flyover at Arlington National Cemetery.

Air traffic controllers intervened, issuing corrective instructions to both aircraft.

No injuries were reported, and the FAA is investigating the incident.