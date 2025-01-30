Icelandair launches new Miami route for winter travellers

Icelandair is adding Miami (MIA) as a new destination, with three weekly flights from October 25 to March on its new Airbus A321LR. The eight-hour flights will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, expanding Icelandair’s Florida offerings beyond Orlando.

CEO Bogi Nils Bogason emphasised Miami’s appeal and strategic fit within Icelandair’s network, offering seamless connections to 34 European destinations. The airline’s fuel-efficient fleet enables this expansion, providing travellers with a convenient new gateway between Europe, Iceland, and South Florida.