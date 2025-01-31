TAAG Angola Airlines receives first Boeing 787 Dreamliner, expanding global reach

TAAG Angola Airlines has taken delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, marking a key milestone in its fleet modernisation.

The aircraft, leased from AerCap, arrives ahead of Angola’s Liberation Day and will support the airline’s expansion into Europe, Asia, and North America. The fuel-efficient Dreamliner, part of a four-aircraft order, will replace ageing widebody jets while enhancing passenger experience and sustainability.

TAAG is also collaborating with Boeing on sustainable aviation fuel initiatives. This delivery strengthens TAAG’s 50-year partnership with Boeing as Africa’s aviation market continues to grow.