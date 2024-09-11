Munich Airport sees strong growth with 6.2 million passengers during summer holidays

Munich Airport experienced a surge in traffic during the Bavarian summer holidays, with 6.2 million passengers passing through the airport, a 10% increase from the previous year. The peak day saw 143,000 passengers on September 1st. Airlines operated 46,000 takeoffs and landings, a 7.6% rise compared to 2023. The load factor reached a record 86%, reflecting high demand.

Passenger numbers were 91% of 2019’s record levels, with intercontinental flights to North America exceeding pre-crisis figures by 14%. Travel to Mediterranean countries returned to pre-pandemic levels, and Terminal 2 saw passenger numbers surpass pre-crisis levels on 19 days.

Despite weather disruptions and airspace restrictions, stable operations were maintained due to efficient onboarding of new employees and increased digitalisation. Automated luggage drop-off, passport control, and modern CT scanners contributed to smoother processes. Ongoing modernisation of security controls at Terminal 2 is set to finish this year.