Air Arabia resumes direct flights from Sharjah to Vienna in December 2024

Air Arabia, the largest low-cost carrier in the Middle East and North Africa, will resume direct flights between Vienna and Sharjah, UAE, starting on December 20, 2024. The airline will operate the route four times weekly using an Airbus A320, having previously suspended the service due to the pandemic.

Sharjah, the third-largest city in the UAE and a UNESCO Cultural Capital, offers access to nearby destinations like Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah. For travellers from the Middle East, Vienna remains a popular European destination.

Flights will depart from Sharjah on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, and from Vienna on the same days. Air Arabia is known for its affordable fares, generous seating, and in-flight services like the free “SkyTime” streaming and “SkyCafe” meal offerings.