easyJet launches a new route between Munich (MUC) and Rome-Fiumicino (FCO). The route will be operated twice daily (09:40 & 17:25 departures) from March 30, 2025.

With this addition, easyJet strengthens its presence at Munich Airport, now serving six destinations: Rome, Naples, Milan Malpensa, London Gatwick, Manchester, and Edinburgh.

This expansion offers more flexibility for business and leisure travelers, reinforcing easyJet’s commitment to growth in Germany.