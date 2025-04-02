Discover Airlines launches new Munich-Windhoek route

Discover Airlines has inaugurated its second long-haul route from Munich, now offering flights to Windhoek, Namibia, as of April 1. This follows the airline’s Orlando launch in March and marks its expansion into Africa.

Windhoek serves as a key gateway for travellers exploring Namibia’s cultural and natural attractions, including Etosha National Park and the Namib Desert. The airline will operate three weekly flights—Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays in April, switching to Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays from May.

Windhoek is the second of three intercontinental destinations from Discover Airlines’ Munich base, with Calgary set to launch in mid-April.