Norwegian Group sees strong growth with 1.9 million passengers in March

Norwegian Group carried 1.9 million passengers in March 2025, with Norwegian Airlines handling 1.59 million and Widerøe 328,000.

Norwegian’s capacity grew by 13%, while Widerøe saw a 9% increase. Despite a 3.9 percentage point drop in Norwegian’s load factor (81.1%), overall punctuality remained high at 88.1% for Norwegian and 80.7% for Widerøe.

April marks the start of Norwegian’s summer programme, featuring 350 routes, including 19 new destinations. Demand for summer travel is strong, and passengers are encouraged to book early. Norwegian also acquired ten previously leased Boeing 737-800 aircraft to support long-term growth.

Top international destinations in March included London, Malaga, Alicante, Las Palmas, and Barcelona.