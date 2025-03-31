Condor expands city network with new flights from Frankfurt to Munich, Vienna & Zurich

Condor has launched new city connections from Frankfurt (FRA) to Munich (MUC), Vienna (VIE), and Zurich (ZRH), with twice-daily flights to Munich and Zurich and daily flights to Vienna.

Launch Details – March 30, 2025

Frankfurt ? Zurich – 06:15 (DE4311)

Frankfurt ? Munich – 06:50 (DE4427)

Frankfurt ? Vienna – 14:50 (DE4349)

Condor’s Growing European City Network

March 2025: New city flights to Berlin & Hamburg

April 5, 2025: Rome (FCO) & Palermo (PMO) launch

May 2025: New routes to Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG) & Prague (PRG)

Onboard Experience

Modern Airbus A320neo & A321neo fleet

Business Class: Complimentary drinks & premium snacks

Economy Class: Free water & sweet treat

With an expanding European city network, Condor strengthens its position as a key airline for both business and leisure travelers. Tickets are available at travel agencies and www.condor.com.