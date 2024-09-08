LATAM Cargo shifts focus to Brussels Airport with expanded pharma capabilities

LATAM Cargo announced a major shift in its operations, routing all eastbound transatlantic cargo flights via Brussels starting in October 2024.

This change will add 12 weekly Boeing 767 freighter services, offering 600 tonnes of cargo capacity, including ten connecting flights to Frankfurt. This move emphasises the company’s focus on the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, crucial for Brussels, now a leading EU pharma hub.

LATAM Cargo aims to strengthen its presence in the pharma and life sciences sectors, leveraging its Boeing 767 fleet to serve Latin American markets, particularly Brazil. The company also launched a CO2 reduction option for shipments, supporting sustainable aviation practices.