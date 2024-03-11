Katowice Airport soars in February 2024: Best month ever with passenger traffic up 20.5%

Katowice Airport reported its busiest February ever, handling 303,860 passengers, a 20.5% increase compared to February 2023.

Both scheduled and charter flights saw significant growth, with charter flights experiencing a surge of 71.1%.

This strong performance builds on a record-breaking January, putting the airport on track to exceed its 6 million passenger target for 2024.

To accommodate future growth, the airport has begun construction of a new central terminal, scheduled for completion by 2029.