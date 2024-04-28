First joint NATO mission for Spain and Sweden: a historic aerial collaboration in Lithuania

Spain and Sweden marked a historic milestone as they jointly participated in their first NATO mission in Lithuania. The mission saw an Airbus A400M from the Spanish air base in Zaragoza conduct the first-ever refuelling with F18 BAP-65 fighters from Finland and JAS-39 fighters from Sweden over the Baltic airspace.

This collaboration was part of the NATO mission “Dat Vilkas” and the exercise “Ramstein Alloy 24-1,” aimed at enhancing operational capabilities and defence of NATO airspace. The exercise involved aircraft from eight countries, including Spain, Germany, Estonia, Italy, Poland, Portugal, and, notably, new full members Finland and Sweden.

The A400M aircraft from the Zaragoza Base played a crucial role in the mission, facilitating in-flight refuelling and showcasing the cohesion and interoperability between allied forces. The exercise focused on improving training and interoperability among various aircraft and air traffic control centres to maintain defence and deterrence in NATO airspace.

Despite the complexity of coordinating missions, particularly in a hostile winter environment, the collaboration demonstrated flexibility and resilience among participating nations. The success of this joint mission highlights the commitment of Spain, Sweden, and other NATO allies to ensuring security and stability in the region.

