Ryanair expands service from Katowice Airport with five new routes

Ryanair has announced the launch of five new routes from Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Pyrzowice, Poland, expanding its network in April 2024. The new destinations include Zadar in Croatia, Alicante in Spain, Malta, and Bari and Rome-Fiumicino in Italy.

Flights to Rome-Fiumicino and Malta commenced on April 15, followed by Bari on April 16, Zadar on April 17, and Alicante on April 19. With these additions, Ryanair now offers passengers 20 regular routes to 11 countries from Katowice Airport.

The expansion aligns with Katowice Airport’s forecast to handle over 6 million passengers in 2024, marking its best result in history.