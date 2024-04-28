Delta Air Lines expands African service: resumes Nigeria flights, upgrades fleet for Ghana and South Africa routes

Delta Air Lines is reinforcing its position as the leading U.S. carrier to Africa by relaunching daily service from New York-JFK to Lagos, Nigeria, starting December 1st. This initiative complements its existing daily service between Atlanta and Lagos, offering a total of 14 weekly flights to Nigeria in December and 10 weekly flights for the rest of winter 2024. The flights will feature a range of experiences, including Delta One, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin on Airbus A330-200 aircraft, catering to diverse passenger preferences.

Additionally, Delta is enhancing its service to Accra, Ghana, and South Africa. In late October 2024, Delta will upgrade its aircraft serving Ghana to the Airbus A330-900neo, increasing capacity by 30% and offering four differentiated cabin experiences: Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+, and Main Cabin. These upgrades aim to elevate passenger comfort and service quality.

Furthermore, Delta is upgrading its aircraft from Atlanta to South Africa, introducing the higher-premium Airbus A350-900, enhancing operational performance, and adding more Delta One Suite seats. These enhancements underscore Delta’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its customers while strengthening its presence in key African markets.