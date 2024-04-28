Dubai initiates construction of ‘World’s Largest’ airport: Al Maktoum International Airport expansion

Dubai has commenced construction on what is touted to be the “world’s largest” airport terminal at Al Maktoum International Airport aka Dubai World Central. With a projected cost of around $35 billion, the new terminal aims to accommodate 260 million passengers annually, boasting five parallel runways and 400 aircraft gates.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, announced the approval of designs for the new terminal, emphasising its significant capacity expansion. Once fully operational, the airport will surpass Dubai International Airport, offering five times its current capacity.

The ambitious project, set to be completed within a decade, will position Al Maktoum Airport as a major global hub, serving flagship carrier Emirates, its low-cost counterpart Flydubai, and other airline partners. This expansion aligns with Dubai’s strategy to accommodate growing air traffic demand and solidify its position as a key player in global aviation.