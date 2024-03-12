AirAsia Malaysia lands at Perth, Australia

André Orban
First AirAsia Malaysia A321 neo touches down at Perth Airport last night

Last night, AirAsia Malaysia (AK) has launched its inaugural daily service between Kuala Lumpur and Perth at Perth Airport. The new route AK604, operated by AirAsia Malaysia on an Airbus A321neo aircraft with 236 seats (9M-VAA with the special “3 2 1 Takeoff” livery for the inaugural flight), enhances travel options between Western Australia and Malaysia.

Perth Airport officials anticipate positive economic impacts, citing Malaysia as Western Australia’s fourth-largest international visitor market. The non-stop service is expected to add over 170,000 seats annually to the Perth market, fostering stronger business, education, trade, and tourism ties between the regions.

Perth Airport expresses excitement about building a robust partnership with AirAsia Malaysia for the success of this new service.

