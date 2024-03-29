Katowice Airport unveils expansive summer 2024 flight schedule: 106 destinations across 30 countries

Katowice Wojciech Korfanty International Airport in Poland is set to kick off its summer schedule on March 31, 2024, offering passengers access to 106 routes spanning 86 airports in 30 countries.

The comprehensive network includes both regular and charter flights operated by various carriers such as Wizz Air, Ryanair, LOT Polish Airlines, and Air Dolomiti. Notable additions to the route roster include new connections to Zadar, Alicante, Malta, Bari, and Rome-Fiumicino.

With an array of destinations ranging from Italy and Spain to Greece, Croatia, and beyond, the airport anticipates handling over 4.5 million passengers during the summer season, with projections exceeding 6 million for the entire year.