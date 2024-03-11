Pilots of Brussels Airlines threaten with new and longer strikes

Pilots at Brussels Airlines are threatening to strike again starting from March 23, and this for four consecutive days and one to two times per month. This is according to the unions, in a document Aviation24.be could read.

There is a social conflict underway at the airline over higher wages. The pilots argue that they have sacrificed wages during the COVID-19 crisis, and now that the airline’s situation is improving, they want to recover them. Brussels Airlines has made a proposal, but it is not sufficient for the pilots.

Actions are possible from March 23, confirms ACV Puls secretary Jolinde Defieuw. “A strike notice has been filed.”

Nonetheless, the Unions representing the pilots are hoping that a strike will be avoided.