Ryanair announces record flight schedule for Summer 24 in Katowice and Poznan, while reducing operations at Warsaw Modlin

Ryanair is significantly expanding its operations in Katowice and Poznan while facing challenges and reduced operations at Modlin. The airline’s substantial investment underscores its commitment to growth and connectivity in Poland.

Katowice Expansion: Ryanair unveiled a record flight schedule for the Summer 24 season in Katowice.

The schedule includes over 160 weekly flights on 20 routes, introducing 5 new destinations for the summer.

As part of its development in Katowice, Ryanair will base an additional aircraft in the summer of 2024, supporting over 800 jobs in the region.

New routes include Alicante, Bari, Malta, Rome Fiumicino, and Zadar.

The airline plans to transport 1 million passengers in the Summer 24 season, representing a 50% increase.

Jason McGuinness, Chief Commercial Officer at Ryanair, highlighted the airline’s commitment to investing in Poland, with a record amount of $4.2 billion this year. Poznan Expansion: Ryanair announced a record flight schedule for the Summer 24 season in Poznan, featuring over 250 weekly flights on 38 routes.

The expansion includes 6 new routes, such as Copenhagen, Dubrovnik, Malaga, Palermo, Prague, and Thessaloniki.

An additional aircraft will be based in Pozna? in the summer of 2024, supporting over 1200 jobs in the region.

The airline plans to transport over 1.4 million passengers in the Summer 24 season, reflecting a 57% increase.

Ryanair’s total investment in Poland for the year amounts to $4.2 billion. Impact on Modlin and Aircraft Redistribution: Ryanair confirmed the transfer of two aircraft from Modlin to Katowice and Poznan.

Despite the record investment in Poland, Modlin faces restrictions on 25 routes, losing an additional 500,000 seats, totalling 1 million lost seats this year.

Ryanair emphasises its commitment to expanding its route network and providing affordable travel in Poland, expecting a 10% increase in passenger traffic.

Jason McGuinness expressed disappointment in Modlin’s performance and urged shareholders to intervene to prevent further losses in connectivity and jobs.