Lufthansa Technik Malta successfully completes first Boeing 787 Dreamliner layover

Lufthansa Technik Malta (LTM) celebrated a significant milestone with the completion of its inaugural base maintenance event on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner. The C-check, performed on LOT Polish Airlines’ 787-9 registered SP-LSC, follows LTM’s recent expansion into servicing Boeing’s long-haul widebody aircraft.

Investing millions of euros in preparation, LTM equipped its technical experts and acquired the necessary tools for supporting the Boeing 787. Leveraging its extensive experience with composite materials from servicing aircraft like the Airbus A350, LTM efficiently conducted comprehensive checks on the Dreamliner’s systems and structure.

Krzysztof Krolak, Vice President Technical Operations at LOT Polish Airlines, commended the milestone, emphasising LTM’s robust capabilities within the Lufthansa Technik network. Maria Cilia, LTM’s CEO, expressed pride in the achievement, highlighting the company’s growth into a wide-body centre of excellence and thanking customers for their trust.

Andreas van de Kuil, Vice President Central Sales Europe and CIS, underscored the significance of this collaboration with LOT Polish Airlines, expressing hopes for further deepening their partnership. This successful layover not only marked LTM’s first 787 check but also its inaugural base maintenance service for LOT Polish Airlines, signalling a promising future for both entities.