Eindhoven Airport: 6.8 million passengers in 2024 amid expansion efforts

Eindhoven Airport welcomed nearly 6.8 million passengers in 2024, slightly below its 2023 record of 6.8 million. Aircraft movements totalled 40,826, slightly fewer than the authorized 41,500, impacted by slot returns from Transavia due to technical and staffing challenges.

May was a standout month, setting a record with 680,953 passengers. The busiest single day was May 12, with 24,853 passengers. While the number of destinations dropped from 84 in 2023 to 79 in 2024, new routes to Al Hoceima, Oslo, and Tangier were added, with Malaga, London Stansted, and Alicante remaining the top destinations.

Notably, terminal expansion began in November to address capacity issues, with plans to enhance space and passenger experience. The expansion reflects the airport’s commitment to accommodating its growing traveller base.