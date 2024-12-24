Ryanair flight lands in Mallorca amid gale, passengers recall “absolute nightmare”

Passengers aboard a Ryanair flight FR3532 from Eindhoven to Palma de Mallorca (Boeing 737-800 reg. EI-DWG) experienced harrowing turbulence and an aborted landing attempt due to gale-force winds on Sunday night. The plane finally landed safely at Palma airport on its second attempt, but the ordeal left many passengers in tears, praying, or nauseous.

The turbulence struck as the aircraft approached Mallorca, where gusts reached up to 143 km/h. Águeda Pastor, a passenger, described the descent as a terrifying experience with sudden drops and violent shaking. Panic spread throughout the cabin, with children crying and passengers fearing for their lives.

Despite the challenges, the crew managed a successful landing, met with a mix of applause and emotional relief. Similar incidents have occurred recently, highlighting the severe weather challenges faced by flights in the region.