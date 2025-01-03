Cathay Pacific apologises for 54-hour delay after medical emergency

Cathay Pacific Airways issued an apology after a flight from Toronto to Hong Kong (CX829 operated by Airbus A350-1000 reg. B-LXM) faced a 54-hour delay. The flight was diverted to Keflavik International Airport in Iceland to provide urgent medical assistance to a passenger.

Due to crew flying hour restrictions set by Hong Kong’s Civil Aviation Department, the flight returned to Toronto for a crew change. Passengers were provided with accommodations, meals, and transport during the delay.

The rescheduled flight departed on Friday afternoon, with passengers landing in Hong Kong 54 hours later than planned, i.e. 2 days and 6 hours. The airline emphasised that safety was the priority and apologised for the inconvenience caused.