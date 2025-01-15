Flight disruptions due to fog at Eindhoven and Amsterdam airports

Flight operations at Eindhoven Airport, near the Belgian border, have come to a complete halt due to dense fog. All departing flights have been diverted or, in some cases, cancelled, according to the airport’s website.

A spokesperson for Eindhoven Airport indicated that the disruption might persist tomorrow, as weather forecasts predict continued fog in the morning.

Meanwhile, over 100 flights were cancelled at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport today for the same reason. KLM, anticipating further disruptions, has already cancelled 40 flights scheduled for Thursday.

Travellers are advised to check with their airline for the latest updates.

